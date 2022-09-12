PENDLETON — Competing against the best bull riders in the world puts Reid Oftedahl at the top of his game.
That was evident on the first night of the Xtreme Bulls Tour Finale on Monday, Sept. 12, as Oftedahl was one of just four bull riders to register a score on both bulls at Happy Canyon Arena.
“I look forward to riding against the best,” the Minnesota cowboy said. “It brings out the best in me. These are the best 26 bull riders in the world. This is what we live for, and to see who the best guy is at the end. It’s exciting for me.”
There’s $120,000 on the line for the 26 bull riders, and the money is key for Oftedahl, who sits 25th in the race for the NFR.
Oftedahl, 28, had the top ride of the night in the first round, an 87.5 on the back of Brandon. He finished with an 86.5 on a bull called By the Batch to take the lead on two with a score of 174. He pocketed $8,353 for his efforts.
“This is awesome,” Oftedahl said. “I’m having fun riding bulls. It’s been a long season, and the last few weeks in the Northwest have been rough for me. Oregon has treated me good, I won in Redmond.”
In the second round, Dawson Gleaves had the top score of the night, a 91-point ride on Time for Religion. He earned $5,721, but he only has one qualified ride going into Tuesday’s final round.
Stetson Wright, who’s ranked fourth in the Xtreme Bulls standings, and is No. 1 in the PRCA bull riding standings, posted two qualified rides Monday night.
He rode Tequila Sunrise for an 87 in the first round, then followed up with an 84 on Foolish Pride. Wright and Trevor Reiste are tied for second on two head with a 171.
Wright was second in the first round and fifth in the second for a nice payday of $5,721.
Reiste rode Snowflake Melter for an 84.5 in the first round, and Hot & Fresh for an 86.5 in the second round, good enough for $3,116.
The fourth man with two qualified rides is Cole Fischer, who had an 84 on Mr. Shorty in the first round, and an 83.5 on Burning Bridges on the final ride of the night. He earned $2,024 on the night.
Jordan Spears had the second-best ride in the second round, an 89 on Last Rights. He did not ride his first bull.
Spears is only one of two men to ever ride Last Rights.
“That bull really bucked,” he said. “I had to hold on and give it everything I had, and it worked out.”
Spears earned $4,405 for his 8 seconds of work.
That’s why we’re here,” he said. “There is big money to be won. This committee has good prize money.”
Tristen Hutchings, who won his second consecutive College National Finals Rodeo bull riding title in June, put up a score of 86.5 in the first round on Road Kill, picking up a paycheck for $3,196. He is sitting eighth in the Xtreme Bulls standings and 12th in the PRCA bull riding standings.
“I had never seen that bull before,” Hutchings said of Road Kill. “I’m sitting 12th right now (for the National Finals Rodeo), and it would be nice to earn some round money to make sure I’m safe.”
Josh Frost, who leads the Xtreme Bulls standings, failed to ride either of his bulls. With $10,000 separating the top four riders, Tuesday’s final round will be interesting.
