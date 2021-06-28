Tuesday, June 29
No events scheduled
Wednesday, June 30
No events scheduled
Thursday, July 1
Youth baseball
Spokane Tournament: Pepsi Diamondjaxx vs. Claremont Cardinals, 1 p.m.; Pepsi Diamondjaxx vs. West Valley, 6 p.m.
Friday, July 2
Youth baseball
Spokane Tournament: Pepsi Diamondjaxx vs. Yakima Valley Peppers, 8 a.m.; Pepsi Diamondjaxx vs. Gonzaga Prep, 1 p.m.
Saturday, July 3
Youth baseball
Spokane Tournament: Pepsi Diamondjaxx vs. TBD
