On the slate: Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021

Saturday, Aug. 28
Prep volleyball
Weston-McEwen, Heppner at Grant Union Invite, 9 a.m.
Pendleton at Lewiston Tournament, 7 a.m.
Ukiah/Long Creek at Griswold, 1 p.m.

College volleyball
Blue Mountain at Bellevue, noon

College men's soccer
Blue Mountain at NW Nazarene University, 2 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 30
Prep girls soccer
Riverside at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 31
Prep volleyball
Enterprise at Griswold, TBD
Irrigon at Griswold, TBD
Weston-McEwen at Griswold, TBD
Pilot Rock at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.
Stanfield vs. Riverside at Echo, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at Echo, 6 p.m.
La Grande at Umatilla, 5:30 p.m.

Prep girls soccer
Pendleton at Baker, 4 p.m.
Umatilla at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.

Prep boys soccer
Umatilla at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 1
No events scheduled
