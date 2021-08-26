Saturday, Aug. 28

Prep volleyball

Weston-McEwen, Heppner at Grant Union Invite, 9 a.m.

Pendleton at Lewiston Tournament, 7 a.m.

Ukiah/Long Creek at Griswold, 1 p.m.

College volleyball

Blue Mountain at Bellevue, noon

College men’s soccer

Blue Mountain at NW Nazarene University, 2 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 30

Prep girls soccer

Riverside at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Prep volleyball

Enterprise at Griswold, TBD

Irrigon at Griswold, TBD

Weston-McEwen at Griswold, TBD

Pilot Rock at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.

Stanfield vs. Riverside at Echo, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at Echo, 6 p.m.

La Grande at Umatilla, 5:30 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Pendleton at Baker, 4 p.m.

Umatilla at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Umatilla at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

No events scheduled

