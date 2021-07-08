Saturday, July 10

Youth baseball

Walla Walla Grizzlies at Pepsi Diamondjaxx, (2), 11 a.m., at BMCC

Monday, July 12

Youth baseball

Selah at Hodgen Distributing (2), 5 p.m.

Pepsi Diamondjaxx at La Grande (2), 5 p.m.

Tuesday, July 13

Youth baseball

Selah at Hodgen Distributing (2), 5 p.m.

Wednesday, July 14

Youth baseball

Tri-City Badgers at Hodgen Distributing (2), 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 15

No events scheduled

Friday, July 16

Youth baseball

Walla Walla Black Sox at Pepsi Diamondjaxx (2), 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 17

No events scheduled

Monday, July 19

Youth baseball

RCA at Hodgen Distributing (2), 5 p.m.

Tuesday, July 20

No events scheduled

Wednesday, July 21

No events scheduled

Thursday, July 22

Youth baseball

Hodgen Distributing at La Grande Tournament

Pepsi Diamondjaxx Tournament, Bob White Field

