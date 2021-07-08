Saturday, July 10
Youth baseball
Walla Walla Grizzlies at Pepsi Diamondjaxx, (2), 11 a.m., at BMCC
Monday, July 12
Youth baseball
Selah at Hodgen Distributing (2), 5 p.m.
Pepsi Diamondjaxx at La Grande (2), 5 p.m.
Tuesday, July 13
Youth baseball
Selah at Hodgen Distributing (2), 5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 14
Youth baseball
Tri-City Badgers at Hodgen Distributing (2), 5 p.m.
Thursday, July 15
No events scheduled
Friday, July 16
Youth baseball
Walla Walla Black Sox at Pepsi Diamondjaxx (2), 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 17
No events scheduled
Monday, July 19
Youth baseball
RCA at Hodgen Distributing (2), 5 p.m.
Tuesday, July 20
No events scheduled
Wednesday, July 21
No events scheduled
Thursday, July 22
Youth baseball
Hodgen Distributing at La Grande Tournament
Pepsi Diamondjaxx Tournament, Bob White Field
