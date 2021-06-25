Saturday, June 26

Prep wrestling

Riverside at 3A state tournament, Redmond

Heppner, Echo/Stanfield at 2A state tournament, Sweet Home

Youth baseball

Ashlee Hodgen Memorial Tournament: Columbia Gorge Hustlers vs. Hodgen Distributing, 10 a.m.; Hillsboro vs. Hodgen Distributing, 3 p.m.

Baker Tournament: Pepsi Diamondjaxx vs. La Grande, 10 a.m.; Pepsi Diamondjaxx vs. Elko, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 27

Youth baseball

Ashlee Hodgen Memorial Tournament: Hodgen Distributing vs. TBD

Baker Tournament: Pepsi Diamondjaxx vs. TBD

Monday, June 28

No events scheduled

Tuesday, June 29

No events scheduled

Wednesday, June 30

No events scheduled

Thursday, July 1

Youth baseball

Spokane Tournament: Pepsi Diamondjaxx vs. Claremont Cardinals, 1 p.m.; Pepsi Diamondjaxx vs. West Valley, 6 p.m.

Friday, July 2

Youth baseball

Spokane Tournament: Pepsi Diamondjaxx vs. Yakima Valley Peppers, 8 a.m.; Pepsi Diamondjaxx vs. Gonzaga Prep, 1 p.m.

Saturday, July 3

Youth baseball

Spokane Tournament: Pepsi Diamondjaxx vs. TBD

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.