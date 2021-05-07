Times subject to change

SATURDAY, MAY 8

Prep baseball

Pendleton at Ridgeview, 11 a.m.

Pendleton vs. Mountain View, at Ridgeview, 1 p.m.

McLoughlin at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin (2), 1 p.m.

Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Trout Lake at Irrigon (2), 10 a.m.

Umatilla at Sherman/Arlington/Condon (2), noon

Stanfield/Echo at Weston-McEwen (2), 11 a.m.

Prep softball

La Grande at Pendleton, 11 a.m.

Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4 p.m.

Umatilla at Heppner/Ione (2), 11 a.m.

Prep boys soccer

MCC playoffs: Hermiston vs. TBA

Prep track and field

Stanfield/Echo, Griswold, Ione, at Wheeler County Invite, 10 a.m.

College men’s soccer

Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, 2 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley, noon

SUNDAY, MAY 9

College baseball

Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.

MONDAY, MAY 10

Prep baseball

Heppner/Ione at Grant Union/Prairie City (2), 2 p.m.

Prep softball

Echo/Stanfield at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.

Prep girls tennis

The Dalles at Pendleton, 3 p.m.

Prep boys golf

Pendleton at Hood River, noon

TUESDAY, MAY 11

Prep baseball

Pendleton at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at McLoughlin (2), 2 p.m.

Umatilla at Irrigon, 4 p.m.

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Weston-McEwen (2), 4 p.m.

Prep softball

Crook County at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Echo-Stanfield at Heppner/Ione, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Umatilla, 4 p.m.

College men’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball

Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12

Prep boys basketball

Hermiston at Hanford, 7 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Hanford at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

College men’s soccer

Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 13

Prep boys basketball

Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Hermiston at Kamiakin, 7 p.m.

Prep softball

Pendleton JV at Echo/Stanfield (2), 3 p.m.

Prep track and field

Irrigon, Umatilla at District 3 meet at Riverside, 2 p.m.

College baseball

Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley (2), 1 p.m.

