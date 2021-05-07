Times subject to change
SATURDAY, MAY 8
Prep baseball
Pendleton at Ridgeview, 11 a.m.
Pendleton vs. Mountain View, at Ridgeview, 1 p.m.
McLoughlin at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin (2), 1 p.m.
Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Trout Lake at Irrigon (2), 10 a.m.
Umatilla at Sherman/Arlington/Condon (2), noon
Stanfield/Echo at Weston-McEwen (2), 11 a.m.
Prep softball
La Grande at Pendleton, 11 a.m.
Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4 p.m.
Umatilla at Heppner/Ione (2), 11 a.m.
Prep boys soccer
MCC playoffs: Hermiston vs. TBA
Prep track and field
Stanfield/Echo, Griswold, Ione, at Wheeler County Invite, 10 a.m.
College men’s soccer
Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, 2 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley, noon
SUNDAY, MAY 9
College baseball
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain (2), 1 p.m.
MONDAY, MAY 10
Prep baseball
Heppner/Ione at Grant Union/Prairie City (2), 2 p.m.
Prep softball
Echo/Stanfield at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.
Prep girls tennis
The Dalles at Pendleton, 3 p.m.
Prep boys golf
Pendleton at Hood River, noon
TUESDAY, MAY 11
Prep baseball
Pendleton at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo at McLoughlin (2), 2 p.m.
Umatilla at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Weston-McEwen (2), 4 p.m.
Prep softball
Crook County at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Echo-Stanfield at Heppner/Ione, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Umatilla, 4 p.m.
College men’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball
Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 12
Prep boys basketball
Hermiston at Hanford, 7 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Hanford at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
THURSDAY, MAY 13
Prep boys basketball
Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Hermiston at Kamiakin, 7 p.m.
Prep softball
Pendleton JV at Echo/Stanfield (2), 3 p.m.
Prep track and field
Irrigon, Umatilla at District 3 meet at Riverside, 2 p.m.
College baseball
Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley (2), 1 p.m.
