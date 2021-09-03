Saturday, Sept. 4

Prep volleyball

Weston-McEwen at East vs. West Tournament at Heppner, 9 a.m.

Pendleton at McKay Tournament, 7 a.m.

Powder Valley at Nixyaawii, 10 a.m.

Powder Valley at Griswold, 1 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Prairie City/Burnt River, TBD

Irrigon at Stanfield, 9 a.m.

Elgin at Stanfield, 10:30 a.m.

Joseph at Stanfield, noon

Elgin vs. Irrigon, at Stanfield, 12:45 p.m.

Wallowa at Echo, 9 a.m.

Union at Echo, 10:30 a.m.

Prescott at Echo, noon

Prep girls soccer

Hanford at Hermiston, noon

Prep cross-country

Heppner, Umatilla at The Ultimook Race, Tillamook, 11:30 a.m.

College football

Montana Western at EOU, 4 p.m.

College volleyball

Corban at EOU, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Prep volleyball

Hermiston at Hanford, 7 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Umatilla at McLoughlin, 5:30 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Dufur, 6 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Hermiston at Kennewick, 7 p.m.

Umatilla at Trout Lake, 4 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

McLoughlin at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 8

College volleyball

Blue Mountain at WWCC, 6 p.m.

College men’s soccer

Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain, 4:15 p.m.

College women’s soccer

Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Baker at Riverside, 5 p.m.

Ontario at Pendleton, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 9

Prep football

Enterprise at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Pendleton at Baker, 6:30 p.m.

Pasco at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Irrigon, 5 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Wallowa, 6 p.m.

McLoughlin at Griswold, 4 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Griswold, TBD

Riverside at Umatilla, 5 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Pasco at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

McLoughlin at Stanfield/Echo, 5 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Prescott at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10

Prep football

Wilsonville at Pendleton (at PHS), 7 p.m.

Hermiston at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.

La Grande at McLoughlin, 7 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Imbler, 2 p.m.

Umatilla at Irrigon, 7 p.m.

Pine Eagle at Echo, 7 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Nestucca, 7 p.m.

Stanfield a Culver, 7 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Catlin Gabel at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Irrigon at Trout Lake, 5 p.m.

Prep cross-country

Hermiston, Griswold, Weston-McEwen, Umatilla at Runners Soul XC Fest, Umatilla, 5 p.m.

Pendleton, Heppner, McLoughlin, Nixyaawii, Stanfield/Echo, Pilot Rock, Riverside at Catherine Creek Scamper, TBD

Prep volleyball

Umatilla, Irrigon, McLoughlin at Baker Tournament, TBD

Echo at Lyle/Wishram, 5 p.m.

College volleyball

Blue Mountain vs. Central Wyoming at STARR Invite, 1 p.m.

Blue Mountain vs. Salt Lake CC at Starr Invite, 3 p.m.

Walla Walla at EOU, 2 p.m.

