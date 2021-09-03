Saturday, Sept. 4
Prep volleyball
Weston-McEwen at East vs. West Tournament at Heppner, 9 a.m.
Pendleton at McKay Tournament, 7 a.m.
Powder Valley at Nixyaawii, 10 a.m.
Powder Valley at Griswold, 1 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Prairie City/Burnt River, TBD
Irrigon at Stanfield, 9 a.m.
Elgin at Stanfield, 10:30 a.m.
Joseph at Stanfield, noon
Elgin vs. Irrigon, at Stanfield, 12:45 p.m.
Wallowa at Echo, 9 a.m.
Union at Echo, 10:30 a.m.
Prescott at Echo, noon
Prep girls soccer
Hanford at Hermiston, noon
Prep cross-country
Heppner, Umatilla at The Ultimook Race, Tillamook, 11:30 a.m.
College football
Montana Western at EOU, 4 p.m.
College volleyball
Corban at EOU, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Prep volleyball
Hermiston at Hanford, 7 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Umatilla at McLoughlin, 5:30 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Dufur, 6 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Hermiston at Kennewick, 7 p.m.
Umatilla at Trout Lake, 4 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
McLoughlin at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
College volleyball
Blue Mountain at WWCC, 6 p.m.
College men’s soccer
Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain, 4:15 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Baker at Riverside, 5 p.m.
Ontario at Pendleton, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Prep football
Enterprise at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Pendleton at Baker, 6:30 p.m.
Pasco at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Irrigon, 5 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Wallowa, 6 p.m.
McLoughlin at Griswold, 4 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Griswold, TBD
Riverside at Umatilla, 5 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Pasco at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
McLoughlin at Stanfield/Echo, 5 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Prescott at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10
Prep football
Wilsonville at Pendleton (at PHS), 7 p.m.
Hermiston at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.
La Grande at McLoughlin, 7 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Imbler, 2 p.m.
Umatilla at Irrigon, 7 p.m.
Pine Eagle at Echo, 7 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Nestucca, 7 p.m.
Stanfield a Culver, 7 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Catlin Gabel at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Irrigon at Trout Lake, 5 p.m.
Prep cross-country
Hermiston, Griswold, Weston-McEwen, Umatilla at Runners Soul XC Fest, Umatilla, 5 p.m.
Pendleton, Heppner, McLoughlin, Nixyaawii, Stanfield/Echo, Pilot Rock, Riverside at Catherine Creek Scamper, TBD
Prep volleyball
Umatilla, Irrigon, McLoughlin at Baker Tournament, TBD
Echo at Lyle/Wishram, 5 p.m.
College volleyball
Blue Mountain vs. Central Wyoming at STARR Invite, 1 p.m.
Blue Mountain vs. Salt Lake CC at Starr Invite, 3 p.m.
Walla Walla at EOU, 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.