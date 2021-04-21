Times subject to change
THURSDAY, APRIL 22
Prep softball
Echo/Stanfield at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Prep track and field
Pendleton, Crook County at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.
Weston-McEwen, Pilot Rock, Umatilla, Heppner at Prairie City, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Don Walker Invite, Nyssa, TBD
Prep boys tennis
Weston-McEwen at McLoughlin, 3 p.m.
Prep girls tennis
Weston-McEwen at McLoughlin, 3 p.m.
College baseball
Blue Mountain at Big Bend (2), 1 p.m.
FRIDAY, APRIL 23
Prep baseball
Kamiakin at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.
Pendleton at La Grande, 4:30 p.m.
Dufur/South Wasco County at Riverside (2), 2 p.m.
Umatilla at Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Trout Lake (2), 3 p.m.
Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin at Heppner/Ione (2), 2 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah (2), 2 p.m.
Prep softball
Chiawana at Hermiston (2), 3 p.m.
Heppner/Ione at Umatilla (2), 1 p.m.
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Union/Cove (2), 3 p.m.
Prep track and field
Ione at Jeff Agar Memorial Invite, Reardan, WA, 3 p.m.
Enterprise, Griswold, Heppner, Pilot Rock, Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla at Weston-McEwen, 3 p.m.
Prep boys golf
Heppner at Imbler, 10 a.m.
Prep girls golf
Heppner at Imbler, 10 a.m.
Men’s college basketball
Blue Mountain at Spokane, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Blue Mountain at Spokane, 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, APRIL 24
Prep baseball
Redmond at Pendleton, noon
Grant Union/Prairie City at McLoughlin (2), 11 a.m.
Irrigon at Sherman/Arlington/Condon (2), noon
Weston-McEwen at Union/Cove (2), 11 a.m.
Prep softball
Pendleton at Redmond, 11 a.m.
Pendleton vs. Bend (at Redmond), 1 p.m.
Echo/Stanfield at McLoughlin (2), noon
Riverside at Weston-McEwen (2), 11 a.m.
Prep track and field
Griswold, Umatilla, Stanfield, McLoughlin at Union Relays, TBD
Prep boys soccer
Kamiakin at Hermiston, noon
Men’s college soccer
Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, 1 p.m.
Women’s college soccer
Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, 11 a.m.
SUNDAY, APRIL 25
College baseball
Big Bend at Blue Mountain, 1 p.m.
MONDAY, APRIL 26
Prep boys tennis
Pendleton at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.
Prep girls tennis
Ridgeview at Pendleton, 2 p.m.
Prep boys golf
Pendleton at The Dalles, 11 a.m.
Prep girls golf
Pendleton at Goldendale, 11 a.m.
