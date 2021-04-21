Times subject to change

THURSDAY, APRIL 22

Prep softball

Echo/Stanfield at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Prep track and field

Pendleton, Crook County at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.

Weston-McEwen, Pilot Rock, Umatilla, Heppner at Prairie City, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Don Walker Invite, Nyssa, TBD

Prep boys tennis

Weston-McEwen at McLoughlin, 3 p.m.

Prep girls tennis

Weston-McEwen at McLoughlin, 3 p.m.

College baseball

Blue Mountain at Big Bend (2), 1 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 23

Prep baseball

Kamiakin at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.

Pendleton at La Grande, 4:30 p.m.

Dufur/South Wasco County at Riverside (2), 2 p.m.

Umatilla at Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Trout Lake (2), 3 p.m.

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin at Heppner/Ione (2), 2 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah (2), 2 p.m.

Prep softball

Chiawana at Hermiston (2), 3 p.m.

Heppner/Ione at Umatilla (2), 1 p.m.

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Union/Cove (2), 3 p.m.

Prep track and field

Ione at Jeff Agar Memorial Invite, Reardan, WA, 3 p.m.

Enterprise, Griswold, Heppner, Pilot Rock, Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla at Weston-McEwen, 3 p.m.

Prep boys golf

Heppner at Imbler, 10 a.m.

Prep girls golf

Heppner at Imbler, 10 a.m.

Men’s college basketball

Blue Mountain at Spokane, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s college basketball

Blue Mountain at Spokane, 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

Prep baseball

Redmond at Pendleton, noon

Grant Union/Prairie City at McLoughlin (2), 11 a.m.

Irrigon at Sherman/Arlington/Condon (2), noon

Weston-McEwen at Union/Cove (2), 11 a.m.

Prep softball

Pendleton at Redmond, 11 a.m.

Pendleton vs. Bend (at Redmond), 1 p.m.

Echo/Stanfield at McLoughlin (2), noon

Riverside at Weston-McEwen (2), 11 a.m.

Prep track and field

Griswold, Umatilla, Stanfield, McLoughlin at Union Relays, TBD

Prep boys soccer

Kamiakin at Hermiston, noon

Men’s college soccer

Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, 1 p.m.

Women’s college soccer

Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, 11 a.m.

SUNDAY, APRIL 25

College baseball

Big Bend at Blue Mountain, 1 p.m.

MONDAY, APRIL 26

Prep boys tennis

Pendleton at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.

Prep girls tennis

Ridgeview at Pendleton, 2 p.m.

Prep boys golf

Pendleton at The Dalles, 11 a.m.

Prep girls golf

Pendleton at Goldendale, 11 a.m.

