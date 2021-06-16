Thursday, June 17

Prep boys basketball

Redmond at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Pendleton at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Heppner at district tournament, Culver, TBD

Friday, June 18

Prep boys basketball

Pendleton at Hood River, 6:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Hood River at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Umatilla, 6 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 19

Prep wrestling

Pendleton at IMC district tournament, Redmond, 10:30 a.m.

Prep swimming

IMC district swimming, Hood River, 10 a.m.

