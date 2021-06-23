Thursday, June 24
Prep boys basketball
1A state tournament: Nixyaawii vs. TBD; Ione/Arlington vs. TBD
Prep girls basketball
1A state tournament: Nixyaawii vs. TBD
Friday, June 25
No events scheduled
Saturday, June 26
Prep wrestling
Riverside at 3A state tournament, Redmond
Heppner, Echo/Stanfield at 2A state tournament, Sweet Home
