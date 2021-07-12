Tuesday, July 13
Youth baseball
Selah at Hodgen Distributing (2), 5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 14
Youth baseball
Tri-City Badgers at Hodgen Distributing (2), 5 p.m.
Thursday, July 15
Oregon State Little League 12U Softball Tournament
Hermiston vs. Lake Oswego, 12:30 p.m., Madras
Friday, July 16
Youth baseball
Walla Walla Black Sox at Pepsi Diamondjaxx (2), 5 p.m.
Oregon State Little League 12U Softball Tournament
Hermiston vs. TBD, Madras
Saturday, July 17
Oregon State Little League 12U Softball Tournament
Hermiston vs. TBD, Madras
Oregon State Little League 10U Tournament
Hermiston vs. TBD, 4 p.m., Tigard
Sunday, July 18
Oregon State Little League 12U Softball Tournament
Hermiston vs. TBD, Madras
Oregon State Little League 10U Tournament
Hermiston vs. TBD, 11 a.m., Tigard
