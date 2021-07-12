Tuesday, July 13

Youth baseball

Selah at Hodgen Distributing (2), 5 p.m.

Wednesday, July 14

Youth baseball

Tri-City Badgers at Hodgen Distributing (2), 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 15

Oregon State Little League 12U Softball Tournament

Hermiston vs. Lake Oswego, 12:30 p.m., Madras

Friday, July 16

Youth baseball

Walla Walla Black Sox at Pepsi Diamondjaxx (2), 5 p.m.

Oregon State Little League 12U Softball Tournament

Hermiston vs. TBD, Madras

Saturday, July 17

Oregon State Little League 12U Softball Tournament

Hermiston vs. TBD, Madras

Oregon State Little League 10U Tournament

Hermiston vs. TBD, 4 p.m., Tigard

Sunday, July 18

Oregon State Little League 12U Softball Tournament

Hermiston vs. TBD, Madras

Oregon State Little League 10U Tournament

Hermiston vs. TBD, 11 a.m., Tigard

