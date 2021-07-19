Tuesday, July 20
No events scheduled
Wednesday, July 21
Oregon State Little League 10U Tournament
Hermiston vs. TBD, Tigard
Thursday, July 22
Youth baseball
Hodgen Distributing at La Grande Tournament
Pepsi Diamondjaxx Tournament, Bob White Field
Oregon State Little League 10U Tournament
Hermiston vs. TBD, Tigard
Friday, July 23
Youth baseball
Hodgen Distributing at La Grande Tournament
Pepsi Diamondjaxx Tournament, Bob White Field
Saturday, July 24
Youth baseball
Hodgen Distributing at La Grande Tournament
Pepsi Diamondjaxx Tournament, Bob White Field
Oregon State Little League Major Tournament
Hermiston vs. TBD, 3:30 p.m., Troutdale
Sunday, July 25
Oregon State Little League Major Tournament
Hermiston vs. TBD, Troutdale
