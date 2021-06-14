Tuesday, June 15
Prep boys basketball
Hermiston at Chiawana, 7 p.m.
Pendleton at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.
Riverside at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.
Grant Union at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Chiawana at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
The Dalles at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Riverside at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
BMC playoffs: Heppner vs. Union, at Riverside, 5 p.m.
Prep bowling
Pasco at Hermiston, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 16
Prep boys basketball
Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7p.m.
McLoughlin at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Hermiston at Walla Walla, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
McLoughlin at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.
Prep wrestling
Hermiston at MCC Championships, TBD
Thursday, June 17
Prep boys basketball
Redmond at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Grant Union at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Pendleton at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.
Grant Union at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Heppner at district tournament, Culver, TBD
Friday, June 18
Prep boys basketball
Pendleton at Hood River, 6:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Hood River at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Umatilla, 6 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 19
Prep wrestling
Pendleton at IMC district tournament, Redmond, 10:30 a.m.
Prep swimming
IMC district swimming, Hood River, 10 a.m.
