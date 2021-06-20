Tuesday, June 22

Prep boys basketball

1A state tournament: Nixyaawii vs. TBD; Ione/Arlington vs. TBD

Prep girls basketball

1A state tournament: Nixyaawii vs. TBD; Ione/Arlington vs. TBD

Wednesday, June 23

Prep boys basketball

1A state tournament: Nixyaawii vs. TBD; Ione/Arlington vs. TBD

Prep girls basketball

IMC playoffs: Crook County/Hood River at Pendleton, 6 p.m.

1A state tournament: Nixyaawii vs. TBD; Ione/Arlington vs. TBD

Thursday, June 24

Prep boys basketball

1A state tournament: Nixyaawii vs. TBD; Ione/Arlington vs. TBD

Prep girls basketball

1A state tournament: Nixyaawii vs. TBD; Ione/Arlington vs. TBD

Friday, June 25

No events scheduled

Saturday, June 26

Prep wrestling

Riverside at 3A state tournament, Redmond

Heppner, Echo/Stanfield at 2A state tournament, Sweet Home

