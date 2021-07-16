Saturday, July 17
Oregon State Little League 12U Softball Tournament
Hermiston vs. TBD, Madras
Oregon State Little League 10U Tournament
Hermiston vs. TBD, 4 p.m., Tigard
Sunday, July 18
Oregon State Little League 12U Softball Tournament
Hermiston vs. TBD, Madras
Oregon State Little League 10U Tournament
Hermiston vs. TBD, 11 a.m., Tigard
Monday, July 19
Youth baseball
RCA at Hodgen Distributing (2), 5 p.m.
Oregon State Little League 10U Tournament
Hermiston vs. TBD, 6 p.m., Tigard
Tuesday, July 20
No events scheduled
Wednesday, July 21
Oregon State Little League 10U Tournament
Hermiston vs. TBD, Tigard
