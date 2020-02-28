MISSION — Old Oregon League district champion Nixyaawii had two players selected to the all-league first team, including Player of the Year Tyasin Burns.
Senior Mick Schimmel joins Burns on the first team, while freshman Shane Rivera was named to the honorable mention team.
Burns, a 6-foot junior guard, averaged 20 points a game, while Schimmel averaged 17.
Joining the two Golden Eagles on the first team are Chase Murray and Mason Ferre of Joseph, and Reece Dixon of Powder Valley.
Sabrina Albee of Joseph is the girls OOL Player of the Year. She is joined on the first team by teammate Madelyn Nelson, Belle Blair of Powder Valley, and Jayden Palmer and Tymra Anderson of Elgin.
The Golden Eagles (22-5) won the district title last weekend with a 77-54 win over Joseph, and earned a bye in the first round of the 1A state tournament.
Nixyaawii, the defending 1A state champion, will host Siletz Valley (18-7) at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The winner gets a trip to the final eight in Baker City. The loser is done for the season.
“That’s what comes with being the district winner, you get to host a game like this,” Nixyaawii coach Shane Rivera said. “Hard work and a little luck pay off. We are fortunate.”
The Golden Eagles are the highest-scoring 1A team in the state with an average of 69 points a game. They face a Siletz Valley team that averages 53 points, and allows 43.
“I saw a little video of them,” Rivera said. “We know a little. They might be a little bigger than we are. We have no common opponents. They are another Indian community, so there is that element. Going on experience and history, I think we are in a good position.”
The Warriors, who won the Mountain West League district title, have a 6-8 center in sophomore Chase Rilatos, and 6-4 wing Caleb Williams, who is one the Warriors’ top scorers.
Besides Schimmel and Burns, the Golden Eagles get a fair share of points from Moses Moses, Magi Moses and Shane Rivera.
“We are loaded,” said coach Rivera, who expects a full gym Saturday night. “We are fortunate to have a community that is fond of basketball, and we are the recipient of that. I’m grateful our community is so involved.”
