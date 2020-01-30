PILOT ROCK — Tyasin Burns is a football player without a team.
The standout running back from the Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii football team will no longer be a Rocket after the OSAA Football Ad Hoc Advisory Committee denied the schools' ability to continue to co-op unless they moved up to the 2A level.
While the team has had success, the number of players out for the sport, and the projected number of upcoming players, do not support the move to a higher level.
“We appealed to the very end,” Rockets football coach Mike Baleztena said. “It was a big no. It was play 11-man or split. We could this coming year, but after that, we couldn’t. Ten kids will go away, and we don’t have those numbers coming in.”
Pilot Rock athletic director TJ Presley said he was disappointed by the ruling, but that playing at the 8-man level is a better fit with the participation numbers.
“We have a lot of boys in our school, but not a lot of football players,” Presley said. “We have a lot of students not participating in any fall sports.”
The Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii decision was one of many the OSAA committee has made over the past couple of months. Its recommendations will be presented to the OSAA Executive Board for review and potential adoption Feb. 10.
The committee’s work will affect several local football programs, with some getting new teams in their leagues, or shifting classifications.
Burns is one of a handful of Nixyaawii student-athletes that plays football for the Rockets. Willie Sigo, Aaron Barkley and Magi Moses are others. All of them are without place to play.
Burns, a junior, was the Special District 3 West Player of the Year. He was a first-team running back and linebacker, a second-team punter and a third-team kicker.
But where he shines is with the ball in his hands.
He ran for 2,382 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also had 821 yards receiving with six touchdowns, threw for four touchdowns, and had two more on returns. Defensively, he had 59 solo tackles, 37 assists, three interceptions and four quarterback sacks.
“He was on his way to setting a lot of state records,” Baleztena said. “It’s sad. He had a legitimate shot of going somewhere to play.”
The only option open to Burns and the other players at this point is to transfer to a school with football, or for Nixyaawii to possibly co-op with Pendleton for football.
Other local football programs like Weston-McEwen cannot absorb the extra students without moving up a classification.
According to OSAA executive director Peter Weber, the co-op policy is for schools in the 1A to 4A classifications. Exceptions have been made for 1A athletes to participate on 5A teams — Dufur has athletes at The Dalles High School for soccer, wrestling and softball.
“For that to happen, there must be a request made to the board from both schools,” Weber said. “We have done it before, but there has to be no other option.”
The Rockets will be part of the new Special District 3. Joining them in their half of the division would be Dufur, Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat, Elgin, Enterprise, Union and Imbler.
On the other side would be Adrian — which dissolved its co-op with Jordan Valley — Cove, Powder Valley, Ione/Arlington, Crane and Wallowa.
Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat all are teams from Washington who petitioned to play in Oregon, and were approved.
5A classification
Pendleton will stay in Special District 1, but will have new teams, and the league will expand from six to eight teams.
Joining Pendleton will be Hood River, La Salle Prep, Parkrose, Putnam, Redmond, Ridgeview and The Dalles.
“I spoke to the OSAA in favor of the way it looks now,” Pendleton football coach Erik Davis said. “It keeps the consistency of the IMC (Intermountain Conference), which we play there in every other sport. It’s awesome they took into consideration my testimony, and those of the two Redmond schools. The final say is in February, but I feel good about it.”
Davis said he would be in favor of a co-op with Nixyaawii, but that the decision is for the administration to make.
4A/3A classification
Mac-Hi, which opted to play an independent schedule last fall because it did not have the numbers to safely compete at the 4A level with the likes of La Grande, Baker and Ontario, is back in the mix as part of Special District 6.
The 4A/3A hybrid league would feature Baker, Burns, La Grande, Mac-Hi, Nyssa, Ontario and Vale.
Nyssa, Vale and Burns come in from the Eastern Oregon League, and would be part of the 3A division, as would the Pioneers.
Former Mac-Hi football coach Gary Robertson was not in favor of the move. He wanted to play as independent again, as the numbers do not support the move.
Robertson was overruled by school district, which prompted him to resign as the school’s football coach and athletic director.
“Too many times, I was on the field holding a dislocated knee or ankle,” Robertson said. “I couldn’t keep putting kids in harm’s way.”
2A classification
Umatilla and Irrigon are moving down to the 2A level and joining the Blue Mountain Conference.
They traded Burns, Nyssa and Vale for Heppner, Grant Union, Riverside, Stanfield and Weston-McEwen.
The Vikings and Knights were able to make the move from 3A to 2A because they were teams with a two-year in-classification winning percentage of 22% or lower.
Umatilla played and beat Stanfield and Grant Union in nonleague games last fall.
Irrigon played and lost to Stanfield, Weston-McEwen and Heppner in nonleague action last year.
