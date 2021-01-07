NORTH POWDER — Learn to ski or snowboard for free.
An opportunity for fifth- and sixth-graders will be given at Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort starting Sunday, Jan. 10.
Free ski and snowboard lessons will be given to all fifth- and sixth-graders every Sunday starting Jan. 10 and running through Feb. 28. Children will be given free ski and snowboard rentals to be used for skiing and snowboarding throughout the day.
After receiving a free lesson each Sunday, children will be given a free ski lift pass they can use for the rest of that day .
Students must register each Sunday at the Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort’s ticket booth between 8:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m before receiving their free lesson. Children should bring identification from their school or their report card, according to an Anthony Lakes press release.
Later in the year, there is a possibility that students will be able to register online rather than at the ticket booth.
Adults who want to accompany the fifth- and sixth-graders on the ski slope after their lessons will be sold lift tickets for $25, which is less than what is normally charged.
The families of the children who attend at least seven of the eight free instructional sessions will have a chance to purchase a ski lift pass for their children for the remainder of the ski season for $150, a price discounted significantly. The Anthony Lakes ski season normally runs well into March.
For additional information, call Chelsea at Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort, 541-856-3277 ext. 12, or send an email to her at chelsea@anthonylakes.com.
