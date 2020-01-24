BAKER COUNTY — A fun-filled weekend celebrating winter recreation in our region that will support and help sustain the Wallowa Avalanche Center.
The Eastern Oregon Backcountry Festival is Feb. 7-9, with activities in Baker City and Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort. Participants are invited to a screening of Teton Gravity Research’s new flick, “Fire on the Mountain.” The Friday, Feb. 7 viewing is at 7 p.m. with the doors opening at 6 p.m. at Lefty’s Taphouse in Baker City.
The evening event is sponsored by Barley Brown’s Brewery and their beer will be available for purchase. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students with identification and free for kids under 12. Also, a raffle (tickets are $2 each or 3 for $5) and live auction will benefit the avalanche center.
The following day — Saturday, Feb. 8 — the party moves to Anthony Lakes for the Fourth Annual Kip Rand Memorial Backcountry Race. It begins at 8 a.m. in front of the main lodge.
Overall winners will receive a 2020-21 season pass at Anthony Lakes or a $150 cash prize. For more about the race, visit https://eobf.redpodium.com/kip-rand-memorial-backcountry-race.
Also, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., companion rescue and avalanche basics clinics will be offered and lead by WAC forecasters — participants can register at the EOBF tent. At 3 p.m., a gear auction and live music by Bag of Hammers takes place in the Starbottle Saloon.
Wrapping up the weekend on Sunday, Feb. 9 is a social ski day. Groups can self-organize and explore the backcountry surrounding Anthony Lakes. OAP Director Michael Hatch and WAC Director Victor McNeil will lead a tour into Angel Basin starting at 9 a.m. from the Anthony Lakes lodge. Those that are interested can register Saturday at the EOBF booth or email Michael Hatch at mhatch@eou.edu.
Activities on Saturday and Sunday are free to attend and participate in. For additional details about the festival, visit www.eou.edu/outdoor/eastern-oregon-backcountry-festival-2020.
