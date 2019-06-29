SPOKANE — Climbers looking for sites across the western United States, including Oregon, can benefit from a series of interactive online maps released online.
In an effort to promote climbing and other recreational opportunities on public lands, the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Land Management are making the maps available to citizens. Developed in cooperation with Access Fund and Mountain Project, the maps allow people to easily plan exciting climbing experiences.
Climbers can pull information about specific BLM-managed climbing areas through a centralized online tool while on the go. The maps include useful site information, including photos, season of use, area characteristics and difficulty levels. Visitors can also find nearby attractions for each climbing site.
“We are committed to expanding recreational opportunities on public lands for all Americans, and these interactive maps provide a great tool for folks to further explore the great outdoors,” said Casey Hammond, principal deputy assistant secretary of the interior.
U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt said the Trump administration is committed to expanding and promoting recreational opportunities for Americans to enjoy on public lands.
“We have some of the best rock climbing sites in the world, and I hope that this new map can help to further highlight these locations and encourage more outdoor enthusiasts to explore our great outdoors,” Bernhardt said.
The BLM invites the public to visit featured climbing destinations in Oregon, Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. To view the climbing area maps, visit www.arcg.is/1SP18f.
