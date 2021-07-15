Common name: Birch-leaved Spiraea
Scientific name: Spiraea betulifolia
Birch-leaved spiraea is found from British Columbia to Saskatchewan and in Ontario, and south from Oregon to South Dakota, as well as in Pennsylvania and Tennessee to Alabama and Georgia. It is one of three species of spiraea in the Blues, and the only of those three with white flowers.
Both the common and scientific names refer to the leaves being similar to those of a birch tree. The leaves are oval, with pointed tips and coarsely toothed edges toward the tip. They are dark green above and pale green beneath.
The plant stands about two to three feet tall, usually with one to three flat-topped clusters of small white flowers at the top. The flower clusters are generally about three or four inches across. There are one to few woody stems.
Various Indian tribes made a liquid extract of the stems to relieve abdominal pains, gynecological aid, colds, kidney treatment, venereal aid, and diarrhea.
Where to find: This species blooms in early to mid-summer in widely scattered sites throughout the Blues, from partially shaded middle elevations to subalpine areas in normal years. This year it is blooming in the higher areas, but I don’t recommend going there with all the fires. Clip the article and look next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.