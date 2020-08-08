The plants featured today are usually found at middle elevations in the Blues at widely scattered sites.
Orange agoseris (Agoseris aurantiaca): When you spot this late-summer bloomer, all you’re likely to see is a single stem supporting a flowering head that looks like an orange dandelion. There are some linear leaves at the base, that are usually hidden by other plants. It ranges from Alaska and Canada to Mexico and New Mexico, and to South Dakota. Southwest tribes used the plant for medicinal purposes.
Spreading dogbane (Apocynum androsaemifolium): The genus name, Apocynum, translates as “dog away.” It is likely toxic to dogs as well as people, and has been used as medicine by many tribes across most of Canada and the U.S. Its fiber has been used to make ropes and cords. The plants are perennial, branching about 1-2 feet high, with oval leaves. The flowers are bell-shaped, pale pink, and in late summer produce long, narrow seed pods.
Round-headed buckwheat (Eriogonum sphaerocephalum): This wild buckwheat prefers open sagebrush areas or pine forests. It is found from Eastern Washington to Southwest Oregon, California, Nevada, and Idaho. It reaches up to about 15 inches tall, with light to bright yellow flowers in small, dense clusters at stem tips, tight whorls of leaves on lower stems, and sometimes a few smaller leaves in whorls at mid-stem. The leaves are widest at their tips and somewhat fleshy. One southern tribe treated colds and other ailments with it.
Pacific monardella (Monardella odoratissima): This is a mid- to late-summer flower that bears a strong pleasant odor. The plant is about a foot high, and is usually wider than it is tall. It seems to like the open sides of roadbanks and rocky sites. It ranges from British Columbia to California, and east to Idaho, Utah and New Mexico. The flowers are crammed into and hide a cup-shape bowl of bracts at the tops of the stems. The leaves are lance-shaped and attached in opposite pairs. Western tribes had many uses for the plant, including for medicines and tea.
