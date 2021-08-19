White bog orchid grows in wet or boggy places, in open or shaded areas. It is found from Alaska to California, to Wyoming, Utah and Arizona. It is classified into two forms, subspecies leucostachys (pictured here) and subspecies dilatata. Subspecies leucostachys has a spur that is 1.5 times as long as its lip; subspecies dilatata has a spur that is about the same length as its lip. In the Blues, if the flowers are pure white, the plant is one or the other of two forms of this species.
This plant is generally between one to three feet tall when in bloom. It has narrow, lance-shaped leaves throughout, but the leaves are mostly hidden by the flowers, so only the lower leaves are noticed. The flowering part of the stem is often up to two feet long or more. In spring when the plant starts to bloom it is often standing in water and hard to reach.
Each flower has an upper hood formed by one upper sepal and two upper petals. Two lateral sepals form wing-like sides of the blossom. At the front is a drooping lip, and there is a long, slender, tube-like spur at the back.
As with all orchids in the Blues, these are disappearing; they die if picked, and transplanting won't work.
Medicinal uses for the plant by various Indian tribes have included treating urinary problems, as a treatment for joint and muscle aches, and as a disinfectant with a wash or sweat bath. One tribe considered the leaves to be poisonous. Other uses include using a wash as a good luck charm.
Where to find: Look in wet, boggy places in late spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.