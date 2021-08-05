Name: Subalpine spiraea
Scientific name: Spiraea splendens
As one would expect, the scientific name of this plant speaks for itself. It is considered by some to be the most attractive member of the Spiraea genus in North America. The genus Spiraea, a member of the rose family, is found across the northern hemisphere in North America and Eurasia. It is a bit more plentiful in the Blues than the white-flowered Birch leaf spiraea in the article in the EO a few weeks ago.
The plant grows from British Columbia and Alberta to California, Nevada, Idaho and Wyoming. It can be found locally in partial shade in damp soil, often near streams, at middle to upper elevations.
Subalpine spiraea can be distinguished from other species by the red flowers and the somewhat flat-topped shape (not pyramid-shaped) of the cluster of flowers, and by the serrated leaves being somewhat rounded on the tips. The bush is usually about two or three feet tall.
Indian tribes have found several uses for the Subalpine spiraea. It has been used medically as a laxative or enema, and to treat venereal disease. The woody flowering stems have been used to make paint brushes, especially for use on tepees.
