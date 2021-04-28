Name: Smallflower Woodland Star or Prairie Star
Scientific name: Lithophragma parviflorum
Welcome to our 18th year of articles about our local wildflowers. Last year, folks stayed home, avoided group meetings, and missed visits with friends and family. So Bloomin' Blues shifted to lots more photos of wildflowers, and cut back on the text. Now, we are shifting back to focusing on a single wildflower per week, and including more descriptive information about the plant.
Until last week, the wildflowers have been showing up quite late, likely due to a cold dry spring. This week the focus is on a plant that usually starts blooming in mid- or late May in lower elevations of the Blues. In spite of the late spring, it appeared the first of April in our backyard here in town, where we've never seen it before.
Prairie Star is a well-known member of the Saxifrage family. The scientific genus name, Lithophragma, is from the Greek lithos for stone, and phragma for rocky place. The scientific species name, parviflorum, is for small-flowered.
Look for the Prairie Star in grassy areas. It grows in prairies and grassland to sagebrush desert and lower montane forest. The plant ranges from British Columbia and Alberta, south to California, and east to Montana, the Dakotas, and Colorado.
The plant is a perennial, so once you find some they should be in the same place in future years. Each plant has a single simple stem about 6 to 12 inches tall, with 2-3 small clusters of few flowers at the tip, and a few small leaves at or near the stem base. Each flower has 5 pink or white petals, each petal having 3 pointed lobes.
