Common name: Spreading phlox
Scientific name: Phlox diffusa
This plant is one of 11 phlox species in northeastern Oregon, most of which would be in bloom by this time in a “normal” year in the Blues. It forms spreading, tangled mats up to four inches tall on open slopes in the forest.
The flowers are single at the stem tips, each with five rounded, pink to pale blue or white petals. As with other phlox species, the flower has each petal attached to a central, somewhat hidden tube. For this species the tube is almost twice as long as the petals. The leaves are narrowly linear, with nearly spine-like tips.
Phlox diffusa grows from Vancouver Island to the Cascades, and in the Cascades to California, then east to the Blues and northern Idaho.
Many species of Phlox were widely used by northwest tribes for a number of purposes. However, Phlox diffusa is not one of those listed.
