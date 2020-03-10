PENDLETON — This article is special to me.
Not that you care, but this is the 500th article I’ve had published.
You know what that means? People have had bad taste for years now. I kid, obviously, because I owe my readers a lot.
In a world of Facebook journalism, YouTube correspondence and Instagram fauxtography, anyone can have a voice if they’re loud enough. No longer do you need to establish yourself with a reputable news outlet to become a voice rising above the din; all you need is charisma, a pretty face, or something outlandish to set you apart. Kim Kardashian established the precedent in American society that talent is not required to gain a platform or a following, giving rise to thousands of others that make you wonder why exactly they’re famous. But enough about Logan Paul.
Whatever flavor-of-the-month YouTuber, TikTok star or Bachelorette candidate rises to fame, it will always be conditional, uncharted and fleeting.
The reality of the modern world is there are more platforms vying for your attention than ever before. Where once print media stood alone, it is now joined by television, radio, dozens of social media, video sharing, blogging, streaming and file-sharing sites to form an Internet juggernaut rampaging through an already competitive sea of media.
Surviving in the midst of this churning storm is daunting for a small-time writer from a little town in Oregon. You don’t have to look far to find alternatives to my column. There are shows about fishing on television and YouTube. There are magazines and books about fishing. There are countless Instagram or Fishbrain accounts where you could find pictures of bigger fish.
Where can you find this combination of eccentric and specialized fishing knowledge, dad jokes and proven ineffective dating strategies? Exactly. Nowhere. So you keep coming back for more. This is overly simplistic, but ultimately my column has survived because you read it. So thank you for that. You quite literally kept me going to 500. Hopefully someday your grandchildren will read No. 5000.
While this column marks a significant event in my writing career, in the evolution of CaughtOvgard, it was preceded by several events that I’m sure each and every one of you made careful note of.
Timeline
August 2013: I was published for the first time.
You wouldn’t be reading my column if longtime sports editor for the Herald and News, Steve Matthies, hadn’t offered a job to a recent college graduate who’d never been published — not even in a student newspaper.
I graduated from Oregon Tech with degrees in operations management and marketing, and my educational background was mysteriously devoid of journalism courses.
Honestly, I almost said no.
I was already working full time, and I wanted to enjoy life, but Steve convinced me, and I penned my first byline in August of 2013 after covering a Class 1A volleyball game.
Despite the immediate glamour and attention my writing didn’t bring me, I improved fairly quickly. Some of my early writing was rough, and I evolved a lot as a writer while working the sports desk. I learned a lot from Steve, and when I transitioned to writing for the Outdoors page, I continued to learn from Holly Owens (who is now retired) and Gerry O’Brien (now the editor for the Bend Bulletin).
September 2013: I launched my fishing blog, www.caughtovgard.com. Subscribe for free if you can stomach reading the puns that just like the flimsy newsprint you’re currently holding, are tearable. Speaking of terrible puns, did you know I toyed with the idea of calling my column “Fishing for Compliments” before CaughtOvgard spoke to me? It’s true. I was there.
January 2015: I published my first column about fishing.
This was one of my most successful stories ever, and it was picked up by newspapers as far away as Missoula, Montana, and as large as The Seattle Times. While it was my first Outdoors column, it was technically my first syndicated piece, as well.
January 2018: I published my first international column.
A small paper on Vancouver Island in British Columbia, Canada, called the Alberni Valley News published a piece I did about a local fish artist, eh.
October 2018: The magazine Game and Fish published the first of four articles I wrote for the publication. These articles had the largest and most widespread audience of any single publication I’ve written for before or since.
January 2019: The East Oregonian became the second paper to run my column weekly, making me a true syndicated columnist. Herald and News reporter, Holly Dillemuth, told me to consider syndication, and without her prompting, I never would have put in the effort.
June 2019: The Blackfoot Morning News became the 10th paper to run my column. My column ran weekly in that paper up until this month when the small Idaho paper’s Outdoors page sponsor pulled out.
March 2020: My 500th column was published, and you liked it well enough to read to this point in the story, despite the painfully transparent homage to the author’s clearly fragile ego disguised as thank yous to all of the people who helped him along the way.
Summer 2020: What was initially one book, titled “Fishing for Happiness,” will hopefully be released as two separate books. While “Fishing for Happiness” will remain, I also plan to publish a detailed account of my weeks-long fishing trip from Klamath Falls to Key West and back this summer, titled “Fishing Across America” if I get my way. If not, I’ll throw a tantrum because politics taught me that works.
Both books are in the final stages, and hopefully you can read them soon. In the meantime, you can catch my weakly — I mean weekly — column in a paper near you.
