OREGON — Every 212.35 days, shadows take life, terror grabs the reins and we’re all expected to act as though living out a day carefully manufactured by H.P. Lovecraft.
Horror strikes on “Friday the 13th,” and though the internet will provide various and sundry reasons for the itinerant stories associated with this dark day, the superstitious phenomenon remains pervasive as it is perplexing.
That’s life in a sensational, electronic world, so lean in.
Instead of being hunted like wayward coeds and frat boys, use this Friday the 13th to hunt the monsters yourself. After all, mid-September is your best chance to target Franken-fish, blood-red creatures driven — like zombies — by a single biological imperative. The taste for brains doesn’t drive them, though. Rather than feeding, it is spawning that drives kokanee.
Even their Latin name, Oncorhynchus nerka, feels off. The creepy high-pitched hammering of “Psycho”-like music works when you use “Nerk-nerk-nerk” as the tormenting onomatopoeia that evokes a nervy cringe.
Pacific salmon (Chinook, Coho, pink, chum, and sockeye) all die after spawning. Landlocked sockeye, called kokanee, are unique among Pacific salmon in that they occur naturally in entirely freshwater environments in the Pacific Northwest.
Just like their ocean-going brethren, kokanee develop a hump, hooked jaw, and bright red complexion with olive green, white and gray accents.
With their jaundice yellow eyes, kokanee can be both beautiful and horrifying — like a Lana Del Rey album.
Kokanee tend to spawn in water from 2 to 15 feet deep over hard gravel bottoms in cold, clear water. Typically, they’ll spawn in flowing water, though that’s not always the case, as Odell Lake and Lake of the Woods will attest.
Though they stop feeding once they “color up” for the year, kokanee remain aggressive and will hit flies, lures, eggs, beads, and even worms if put near their redds.
At this point, they’ve already begun to decay and will stay on their redds for the remainder of their lives, fighting to defend their spawning sites to their dying glub. After death, the nutrients in their flesh is devoured by other fish and helps nourish the ecosystem around their fertilized eggs. Its graphic and horrible but wonderful all at the same time.
As the “Lion King” taught us, “It’s the circle of life, and it moves us all.”
*Wipes tears from eyes*
Ordinarily, kokanee are the best-tasting fish in freshwater, but once they color up, they have no food value. Release any you catch, so they can successfully spawn. Where it’s legal to fish for them during the spawn, their populations are stable and healthy, so don’t feel bad; just be sure to release them. They’re inedible and need to complete their spawn.
If you’d like to target zombie fish, Friday the 13th is about as prime as it gets, so consider one of these top destinations around the state.
Wallowa Lake
This northeastern Oregon lake is home to the best kokanee fishing on the planet. Not only are the kokes plentiful here, but they’re huge.
In most places, a 3-pound kokanee is very respectable, but 5 pounds is the mark at Wallowa. Fish over seven pounds have been caught every year for a decade, but the 2010 world record fish that weighed almost 10 pounds took the cake.
Odell Lake
One of my favorite places to target kokes is Odell Lake, and I discovered it quite by accident. While trying and failing to entice the lake trout that come up shallow in September and October when staging to spawn, I noticed some kokanee on redds. These fish are as visible as they are aggressive, and I had a blast stripping small streamers on the fly rod. Conventional gear worked, too, but this is one instance where I think flyfishing is both more effective and more fun — especially with sinking line in shallower water.
Fish here are typically in the 10- to 16-inch range.
Lake of the Woods
Without a doubt, Lake of the Woods’ kokanee are the smallest. Fish are downright tiny here, but they are plentiful and visible spawning from shore as early as August and as late as November.
Lake of the woods has no inlet or outlet, so their spawning attempts are strange.
Since the water is deep, this venue requires sharp eyes. I’ve had best luck working small one-eighth ounce crappie jigs. Don’t be surprised when you catch perch and smallmouth lurking near the redds on this same setup.
No matter where you fish, handle the fish with care and release it back into its terminal nightmare. Its final days of life will bring about another generation of zombie fish for you to repeat another chilling Friday the 13th.
