Hi. I’m Luke, and I’m a workaholic.
Like most Americans, I probably work too much.
According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), “Americans work 137 more hours per year than Japanese workers, 260 more hours per year than British workers, and 499 more hours per year than French workers.”
To put those numbers into perspective, assuming the standard 5-day work week and allowing for holidays, there are between 260 and 262 American work days per year. Spread out 499 hours across that stretch, and Americans work about two hours more per day than the French all year long.
Now, as easy as it is to bash on the French, they may be onto something. After all, on this particular issue, they’ve long held their ground.
In 2016, the French lived almost four years longer (82 years) on average than Americans (78 years). Given that quality of life is roughly the same, why are we literally working ourselves to death faster than our European and Asian counterparts?
Perhaps it’s not the hours we work that are askew but the hours we play.
Personally
Between my day job teaching and my role with the Air National Guard, there is a stretch every month where I’ll go 12 days without a day off.
Add coaching DECA (high school business club), writing this column, working on other writing projects, and I find myself working a lot. On average, I have five days off per month during the school year.
Now, I’m not complaining. I get summers off from teaching, and that more than makes up for it.
I like my professions, and I like the variety they afford me. I think that variety keeps me from burning out in any one area of my work, at least, so long as I make healthy lifestyle choices.
When I sleep enough, eat well, exercise and fish, those 12 days are fine. When I don’t … well, those 12 days span into an eternity.
But it isn’t sleep or exercise or diet that truly gets me through that stretch; it’s play. For me, play is fishing.
Despite my busy schedule, I usually fish 150 days or more each year. Granted, I fish almost every day during the summer, but I fish in the evenings after work or at night.
I work hard, but I play hard, too.
Balance
This work/play balance is tough for us as Americans, as evidenced by the statistics at the beginning of this column.
In Sir Arthur C. Clarke’s classic novel, “Childhood’s End,” the narrator says something especially profound after humanity encounters and adapts to life with a superior alien race: “Western man had re-learned what the rest of the world had never forgotten: that there was nothing sinful in leisure, as long as it did not degenerate into mere sloth.”
Therein lies the balance.
While most Americans work (arguably) too hard, many don’t work at all.
While the unemployment rate is currently sitting at just under 4% in the United States, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the labor participation rate is just 63% in the U.S. This is oversimplifying it, but essentially the labor participation rate measures how many Americans over age 16 have a job.
Obviously, there are completely viable reasons people don’t work, but those reasons are accounted for in the labor participation rate, so just what are the other 37% of Americans doing?
That’s unclear.
What is clear is that Americans tend to work too hard or not at all.
Finding balance is a personal quest, and one I’ve more or less mastered. Apart from fishing, there are few things I’ve mastered in life, so give me this.
Let me give you some unsolicited advice: make the most of every minute. Whether you’re at work or at play, make every minute one you’re glad to have lived. The balance between work and play is one we all too often lose track of as adults, so for the sake of your health, get off work, grab a fishing rod and go play. Odds are, you’ll live a longer, happier life. And even if you don’t, you still got to go fishing.
