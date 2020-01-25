OCALA, Fla. — As the man-sized bird with a beak larger than my forearm sprinted toward me, my flip-flop strap broke off as I flailed and failed to pry it from the inch-deep mud. It left me stumbling backward and thinking to myself, “So this is how I die.”
It was one of those “Oh *%#%5E” moments you have from time to time, and it was not the first one I’d had involving birds.
There was the time, as a kid, I was dive-bombed by a hawk after climbing a tree too near its nest. I fell out of the tree into the ditch and sprinted away, covered in mud, taking shelter in our nearby shed.
Of course, there were at least half a dozen seagulls and grebes I’ve hooked by mistake while fishing, usually when they fly into my line, and they can draw blood.
Then, of course, there was the time I stood on a log to shoot at a grouse, only to find the log full of angry yellowjackets.
I’d survived all of those encounters, but I feared that wouldn’t be the case this time. Cranes can spear small rodents and birds, and my flesh is arguably less resilient than skin covered in fur or scales.
My crabwalk turned to full sprint, which probably didn’t help my cause in the eyes of the cranes, a bird known to eat crustaceans. Once I got a solid 50 yards away from the angry sandhill crane, it stopped and just stared at me, gloating over the soiled man allegedly more evolved than it.
Soaked in sweat, mud and shame, I carefully edged closer to my car, which stood about halfway between me and the crane. I’d step forward, and it would match my every move. It would’ve been comical if it wasn’t horrifying.
Calculating the distance in my mind, I was able to parse out that we would meet before I made it to the car if I moved at this pace. So I picked up a rock, threw it next to the bird to distract it momentarily, and sprinted for my car door. It craned its neck to the right just long enough to give me the element of surprise, and I got a few steps of my mad dash in before it could react.
It sprinted for me, but I was faster. OK, well, I had a head start.
I swung open the door, blocking its menacing beak and hopping into my car just feet away from it. The crane and its nearby mate just stared daggers at me as I backed the car away and tried another access point on the pond. No way was I going to risk being skewered for a new fish species. Not again.
Lined topminnow
I’d flown to Florida for a conference, and paid for a rental out of pocket, so I could fish the evenings. There’s a lot of daylight after 3 p.m. in Florida, and I figured I can always sleep when I’m dead, so I took the day to drive up to Ocala, about an hour out of Orlando, to meet some friends and chase rare micros in the area.
Now, I’ve been skewered by fish, nails, thorns, branches and sharp rocks, but I wasn’t about to add “territorial bird” to that list — especially not after I’d already had a productive days fishing some nearby springs.
My friends, Zain Khalid and Jessel Sanchez, had quickly shown me the ropes, and I waded through the frigid springs to catch both of the species I was after: ironcolor shiner and rainwater killifish. The former was easy. On micro sabikis, I could’ve caught 100 or more, but I stopped at 20. The latter was difficult, but once I figured it out, I quickly caught half a dozen, including a prized male about the size of my thumb.
Zain and Jessel had brought a kayak, and they opted to paddle downriver to chase trophy bowfin and/or try to catch an always infuriating chubsucker, a fish almost impossible to catch for even the most skilled angler.
When they took the kayak downriver, I opted to chase another nearby micro: the lined topminnow.
They’re allegedly common in this part of Florida, and Jessel told me to just look for any pond and fish it. It took me a few minutes of combing through my maps and Fishbrain, but in just a few minutes, I found one. The pond was natural, surrounded by vegetation, and once I got through the menacing cranes, I learned it was cold (for Florida) and spring-fed.
Topminnows zip around on the surface of the water, thus the name, and they are quite aggressive if you don’t get too close and spook them.
By simply dragging a baited micro hook on the surface like tiny topwater, you can catch a fish on every cast. And that’s exactly what I did.
Dozens of fish came out to play, and I caught both male and female lined topminnows and kept them briefly in my photo tank, side-by-side, to see the sexual dimorphism, which just means males and females look notably different.
It’s not unique to this fish, as many species (including humans) have physically unique external differences between genders not limited to just sex organs. But the magnitude of difference between male and female variants of lined topminnow is unique. It’s not simply a matter of one fish being drab and the other being colorful; the two are dramatically different in appearance.
Males have thicker, widely spaced vertical black stripes, while females have tightly spaced horizontal stripes. The difference, when seen side-by-side, is dramatic.
Also dramatic? Staring down a bird the standing on the ground and almost meeting your eye line. Fortunately, my travel troubles sort of ended before they began on this trip, but that doesn’t immunize me from future struggles.
So while you wrap up this story and move on to the next, consider the words of Steve Martin’s character, Neal, from “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” but swap out “Trains” for “Cranes” in your own mind because that’s punny: “Eh, look, I don’t want to be rude, but I’m not much of a conversationalist, and I really want to finish this article, a friend of mine wrote it, so.”
Yes, I suppose that means we can be friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.