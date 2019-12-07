PORTLAND — The repurposed fleet of boats is inherently foreign. Some are sideways, some have the bow just a little too high and one has a long steel cable running from its gunwale to a tree on the nearby shore.
These vessels are not seaworthy, but they’ve found new life providing shelter for an ingenuous group of otherwise homeless men just minutes from downtown Portland.
Common carp splutter and splash in the still water, breaking the morning calm as a light fog drips slowly to the water’s surface.
Anyone who has ever launched at the Swan Island Boat Ramp can visualize this unique place and knows of the swamped craft that mark the entrance to one of the best sturgeon fisheries in the world.
Swan Island
The drydocks located at the confluence of the Swan Island Basin and Willamette River mark an incredible fishery that peaks during the winter while the main channels of the Columbia and Willamette rivers can be too fast-moving to be fishable.
The high metal walls of the drydocks, the forested slopes and the large vessels often serve to keep high winds at bay, allowing anglers in boats and kayaks alike access to the largest freshwater fish in the New World, the white sturgeon.
Though sturgeon in the Columbia Basin average 4- to 6-feet in length, some massive fish frequent this area, with fish over ten feet long being caught every year — just not by me.
Given the logistical nightmare of towing my boat across the state during the middle of winter, I don’t get after them as often as I’d like, and my largest sturgeon was exactly as long as I am tall, measuring 6 feet, 2 inches.
One particular day at Swan Island stands out, though. I went with my friend, Eric Elenfeldt, who lived nearby and had his own boat. Not towing hundreds of miles for a day or two of fishing is ideal, so I jumped at the chance to go with him on his boat.
As Swan Island goes, it was a slow day. We boated three or four fish apiece, with most of mine falling in that 4- or 5-foot window.
Without the current or absurdly heavy sinkers required in the ripping current below Willamette Falls or in the Bonneville Pool, this sturgeon fishing is different. Fish move themselves, and you’re fighting the fish — not the current.
The raw power of these fish is incredible, but don’t let the runs and dives fool you; about one in three fish will go airborne.
It is illegal to remove sturgeon over 54 inches in length from the water, but don’t be surprised when these massive creatures remove themselves from the water with a tailwalk and headshake.
If you’re fishing from a kayak, be careful and don’t go overboard fighting one of these armor-plated beasts.
Only two of the fish we caught that day were over 54 inches, so we were able to pose for a few photos. A fish in that 48- to 54-inch range (which was most common that day) will typically range from about 30 to 60 pounds, depending on girth. Even 30 pounds is a handful on a small boat, so handle with care as much for your sake as for the fish’s.
Clouds, fog, light rain and gentle wind seem to improve the bite, but arriving early in the morning will also pay off.
That day, the fog burned off early, there was no cloud cover, and the sun was ever-present. As a result, the bite died around noon, so Eric headed out while I stayed behind on the shore, intrigued by carp splashing near those swamped boats.
Carp
The carp feed all winter long, though its slow during the coldest spells. Simple corn, bread balls, doughbait or boilies can work wonders. Corn was the go-to that day, since I always keep a few cans of sweet corn in my car.
Though I was thrilled with the three sturgeon I caught and released that day, I added ten small carp from 2- to 7-pounds after returning to shore — not bad in the dead of winter.
Consider chasing sturgeon or carp at Swan Island, but be sure to treat the beach with respect. The semi-homeless folks who live in those boats actually pick up the beach, remove trash, and pile it for local crews to cart off, so do your part to keep their unique neighborhood pleasant and give them credit for making the most of a situation most would hope to never find themselves in.
Sturgeon handling tips
Whether small carp or oversized sturgeon, be sure to keep fish wet. That means leaving them in the water rather than beaching them or putting them on a boat.
While it’s illegal to remove oversized sturgeon, it’s unethical to beach or boat other fish unless absolutely necessary (which is rare). Oversized sturgeon cannot be removed from the water. Period. Either hop in the water (where safe) and pose with the fish if you’d like, or take photos of the fish in the water.
Handle all fish with wet hands — never with dry hands — and remove any gloves before you grab the fish to prevent removal of the protective slime layer. Likewise, never grab a fish with a towel. If you’re afraid to get wet or cold hands, you probably shouldn’t be out there winter fishing in the first place. A fish grabbed with a glove is often a dead fish, so don’t risk it.
The base of the tail, an area called the caudal peduncle, is the perfect place to grab sturgeon and larger carp, essentially serving as a handle. Grab the fish there and then hold it horizontally, supporting its weight with your other hand by placing it under the fish’s belly or below its pectoral fins. Never, ever hold fish by the mouth, gills or in a vertical position. This causes internal bleeding, head trauma, broken jaws and will dramatically decrease the likelihood the fish will survive.
Handle fish with care, as these resources are truly world-class and, like the home or apartment you sleep in while others take shelter in old, beached boats, don’t take anything for granted.
