ALABAMA — Trout fishing is the consummate human experience. Few other activities, even within the world of fishing, provide such a challenging quarry that is at once beautiful, strong, wary and capable of reaching epic proportions in an idyllic environment. Just thinking about this type of fishing is enough to bring a lump to my throat.
It’s no surprise trout have been widely introduced and can now be found on every continent save for Antarctica, but at the end of the day, trout still require certain conditions to thrive, and the parts of the world in warmer climes — like the American Deep South — just don’t get to experience the majesty of trout fishing. At least, not in the traditional sense.
Instead, Southern anglers should consider a species that lives in flowing water, readily takes flies, lures, and bait, and provides the entire experience of chasing trout in rivers and streams.
You’ll be trout fishing, but for bass.
Redeye bass
The bass that fish like trout are redeye bass.
Redeye bass, Micropterus coosae, were once considered a single species but have since been reclassified into several species based on drainage. You can still chase redeye (now sometimes called Coosa bass), but now you can also chase Cahaba, Chattahoochee, Tallapoosa, Altamaha, Bartram’s and Warrior bass — all names for the drainage in which they can be found. All seven recently reclassified species exist in the Southeast, but redeye bass have been introduced all over the country (especially in California). Though they don’t get nearly as large as largemouth, smallmouth or spotted bass, they provide a unique challenge.
If you want to catch them in their native reaches, head to Alabama where at least five of them can be found: Cahaba, Chattahoochee, redeye (Coosa), Tallapoosa and Warrior.
There are obvious physical differences between the members of the “Redeye Bass Complex,” but they can be targeted in much the same way. Look for them in slow runs, current seams, at the base of small waterfalls, and in deep pools just as you might look for trout.
Strategy
Crawfish, minnows, leeches, sculpins, darters, and insects are all viable options, but fish make up a much smaller portion of their diet than other black bass species, so smaller presentations can be successful. I caught my biggest redeye bass — just over 2 pounds — on a size 24 hook.
That said, they’ll still take a streamer or Rapala with abandon. My personal favorite way to target redeyes is with smaller Countdown Rapalas, which you can sink, twitch, and erratically retrieve with and across the current to entice wary biters.
Though I’ve caught redeye, Cahaba, and Warrior bass, the Chattahoochee and Tallapoosa are still calling my name, so I plan to book a flight to come back to Alabama soon. Someday, I’ll also head to Georgia for Altamaha and Bartram’s, too. Even if I hate flying overnight, this is one redeye that’s totally worth it, so think about this as you fly home from your holiday vacations and reunions alike.
