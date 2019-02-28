Modern environmentalism is split into two main camps: conservationism and preservationism. The rivalry between them is intense. This is fitting, considering the earliest mainstream proponents of these philosophies, Teddy Roosevelt and John Muir, respectively, went camping almost a hundred years ago in a famous meeting of minds that was quite literally in tents.
The two men agreed to hash out their own unique visions for the future of wildlife and wildlands in the United States while camping at Yosemite National Park in 1903, some 13 years after Yosemite became a national park.
In a world hobbled by partisanship, it’s a bit of a stretch for many people to imagine two leaders from rival philosophies sitting down and behaving like adults, but it happened, and the world was never the same.
Conservationism
Roosevelt’s conservationism is the utilitarian approach to managing the wild. It aims to protect and actively manage resources to maximize their value and use, often with economics in mind.
Conservation encourages hunting, trapping and angling within the constraints of science-based regulation.
Before this idea, commercial market hunting, gill-netting and other deplorable behaviors toward animals (think American bison) laid waste to a largely unspoiled landscape.
The key consideration for conservationism is viewing wildlife and wildlands as resources to be managed for sustainable use.
Conservationism brought us hunting and fishing seasons, limited what gear could be used (i.e., no cannons for waterfowl hunting) and delivered national parks where we could go interact with nature on a limited basis. Most regulating agencies under the Department of the Interior operate because of conservationism.
Preservationism
Muir’s preservationism, on the other hand, aims to limit human interference with the natural world, focusing on protecting and setting aside untouched wildlife and wildlands.
Preservationism can get a bad rap in the hunting and fishing world, but the same refuges and marine reserves that brought ducks, geese and many sport fish back from the brink of extinction are products of preservationism.
Preservationism led to the birth of Wilderness Areas, refuges and wildlife protections like the Endangered Species Act.
Collective
Though each philosophy has individual power, they are co-dependent in practice.
We list endangered salmon runs under the Endangered Species Act (preservationism), operate hatcheries to restore their numbers (conservationism) and close them off to commercial fishing and gill-netting when numbers aren’t sustainable to manage a profitable fishery and unique piece of the ecosystem (both).
All of these strategies work in tandem to improve the health of the fishery, and though not every concerted effort to fix nature or allow it to fix itself succeeds, many do.
Whitetail deer, wild turkeys and Canada geese are at historic levels. Most popular freshwater gamefish are strongly entrenched and only growing stronger, as evidenced by the ever-rising bars we see in the form of world records.
So let’s keep the world we love safe and find a compromise, a healthy balance that allows us to use parts of it and allow other parts to know no human touch. They’ve worked side-by-side thus far, and nature is all about balance, so let’s not mess with a good thing and keep moving forward with nothing but the best of, wait for it, intents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.