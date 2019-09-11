LA GRANDE — The Cascade Mountains are well explored, ditto for the Coast Range and the majestic Wallowas. But one of Eastern Oregon’s most prominent mountain ranges remains relatively obscure, despite containing miles of natural beauty.
The Blue Mountains, found just east of Pendleton and running north past Walla Walla, are a gem of Oregon’s high desert, home to rolling hills covered in forests of fir and pine, where solitude can easily be found in a remote corner of the state.
The Rough Fork Trail offers one of the most dramatic hikes in the Blues, winding down a rocky ridgeline to the South Fork Walla Walla River below.
With a sizable population of Rocky Mountain elk, the Blue Mountains might be best known among hunters. But hiking trails run throughout the range, offering good opportunities for hikers as well.
The Rough Fork Trail benefits from forested stretches that offer much-needed shade on a hot and sunny day. The whole region can become sweltering in the summer, but if you’re out hiking during the warm season, this is certainly a good trail to choose.
Watch your step on the rocky trail and bring plenty of water with you. The Rough Fork’s remoteness is part of its appeal, but located in one of the more rugged corners of Oregon, there are few amenities or services nearby should something go wrong.
