Outdoor enthusiasts looking for options of where to go for breathtaking sights and good fishing have a resource available through Fishingbooker.com.
The online services has provided a complete guide to fishing in Oregon, offering insight on favorite freshwater lakes and rivers. From rainbow trout and bass to sturgeon, salmon and walleye, Fishingbooker.com has you covered. Information about the most popular catches that can be found in local rivers and lakes and top picks for the best fishing spots are highlighted. In addition, it includes general tips, such as which gear to bring and how to get a fishing license.
FishingBooker offers its services across the United States, including the availability to book more than 100 charter trips in Oregon alone. To check it out, visit fishingbooker.com/destinations/state/us/OR.
Also, recognizing that the state has incredible fly fishing opportunities, the team wrote a complete guide to fly fishing in the Beaver State. To view the comprehensive information, visit fishingbooker.com/blog/all-you-wanted-to-know-about-oregon-fly-fishing.
For questions, contact Allison Arthurs at allison@fishingbooker.com or 1-888-676-2635.
