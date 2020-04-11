PENDLETON — My friend, fellow writer and turkey hunter Troy Rodakowski, pointed up the hill at the spot where he figured the turkey was. We had just crossed the stream and were now trying to hide ourselves behind fence posts and barbed wire.
Troy putted and purred with his call and the turkey fired off a series of gobbles. Just above us, behind a ridge of lava, a rolling gobble rattled the branches. He was close, but when next we heard him, he was on the ridge going away.
We followed the ridge line downhill, crossed two more creeks and stopped to check the tom’s temperature with hen talk from time to time. There seemed to be two vocal gobblers and they were on the move. After 45 minutes of cat and mouse, we found ourselves in front of them. I slid in next to a pine and Troy set up behind me.
A little hen talk fired up the closest gobbler again, and that was when we heard the female, berating him.
If momma isn’t happy, no one is happy. She squawked and Troy purred and putted, coy, alluring.
I saw the gobbler’s white head crest the top of the hill. He ran toward us, gobbling all the way, then turned to strut into range. In shotgun distance now, he strutted again and gobbled. My heart rate up, I had to pull my face mask off my nose to get a breath.
Focused now on that white/blue head and the red of his wattles, my fiber optic front sight covered him when he stepped into an opening.
We paced it off later at 23 yards. The gobbler’s spurs would have measured an inch if they hadn’t been rounded by running the lava. He weighed in at 16.1 pounds and his broomed-off beard measured 7.5 inches.
Sighting in a turkey gun
Turkey guns, like turkey hunters, come in all shapes and sizes. Twelve gauge is the standard, but some hunters opt for 10 gauge to get a few more feet of effective range, or 20 gauge if recoil is an issue or a lighter, shorter barrel is preferred. A dedicated turkey sight can extend the effective range.
As important as the sight and the choke, the choice of ammunition is critical. Most turkey hunters opt for No. 4, 5 or 6 shot.
Pattern the load before the hunt. A two-ounce load of No. 6 lead carries about 450 pellets, but at 30 or 40 yards, the pattern could be so dispersed it might completely miss a turkey’s head. When sighting in, look for the load that puts at least 10 pellets in a turkey head-sized target at 35, 40 or 45 yards.
Northeast Oregon scouting report
A hunter based in or around Pendleton and greater Umatilla County has choices. Check out the 2018 season results (the last year for which the data was available) as a guide to this year’s scouting effort.
In the spring of 2018, Heppner was Northeast Oregon’s star unit with a reported harvest of 132 gobblers. Next in line was Ukiah, where hunters tagged 117 turkeys in 2018. The Mount Emily Unit turned in a reported harvest of 70 birds, while Wenaha Unit hunters took home 70 spring turkeys. Walla Walla Unit hunters tagged 68 gobblers and Starkey Unit hunters called 61 gobblers to supper. Close to home, in the Columbia Basin Unit, hunters reported 35 harvested gobblers.
Remember that bigger units can post higher numbers than smaller ones by virtue of the real estate available. A savvy scouter should not ignore the Keating or Pine Creek units.
Oregon’s turkey season runs April 15 through May 31. Hunters are allowed two turkeys for the season. A separate tag is required for each turkey.
According to the statistics, the average hunter must put in 2½ days of effort to tie a tag on a gobbler. Plan at least three days in good habitat. It’s a long season, and there is more than enough time on the calendar to make the odds work in your favor.
