JOHN DAY — Come to John Day to experience the joys of fly fishing with an introductory lesson.
The North Fork John Day Watershed Council hosts the event Saturday, Aug. 17, 10-11:30 a.m., in John Day at the Seventh Street Complex (near the pond).
“On land, you’ll learn the fly fishing basics,” according to the council, “including an introduction to fly casting with a fly rod, and techniques and flies used to catch different species.”
The class also gets to put what it learns to the test, with a casting competition and the chance to win hand-tied flies for the next fly fishing experience.
The event is open to ages 10 and up, and children up to age 17 can attend for free. Tickets for adults are $12 each.
The watershed council suggests participants wear sturdy water shoes, hats with brims, sunglasses, sunscreen and bring refillable water bottles. The event will provide the fly fishing gear.
For more information, please contact Genevieve Perdue at genevieve@bmlt.org or 541-620-5754 or visit https://bmlt.org/events/fly-fishing-john-day-2019-yn299 .
