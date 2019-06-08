PORTLAND — Home to 2,300 species of trees and shrubs from six continents, Hoyt Arboretum offers beauty and serenity, regardless of the season. Founded in 1928 to conserve endangered species and educate the community, it encompasses 190 acres and includes 12 miles of hiking trails. It’s located 2 miles from downtown Portland in Washington Park.
The Arboretum grounds are open 365 days a year from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. There is no admission charge. Paid parking is available at Washington Park lots and there are limited free spaces on the street. In addition, public transportation is available on MAX, Tri-Met or the Washington Park shuttle.
The visitor center, located at 4000 S.W. Fairview Blvd., Portland, is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It offers trail maps and brochures, snacks, nature-inspired gifts and knowledgeable volunteers, who are willing to chat about the grounds.
Also, guided tours are available on Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. through Oct. 27. The cost is $3 per person. Trained guides share about the plant life and history of the area.
People planning to hike in the Arboretum are encouraged to be prepared for all types of weather conditions. In addition, they should wear sturdy shoes and bring water.
For more information, contact info@hoytarboretum.org, 503-823-1649 or visit www.hoytarboretum.org.
