PENDLETON — More than $35,000 in cash and prizes was featured in the raffles, auctions and games during the Columbia Basin Chapter of the Oregon Hunters Association (OHA) banquet.
In its 11th year, the April 6 event held at the Pendleton Convention Center was deemed a success, said Terry Becktold. People walked away with nearly 24 guns, hunting equipment and camping gear, she said.
Money raised by the local chapter, Becktold said, stays in Oregon. It helps fund local projects, such as the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife pheasant shoot, other local youth programs, wildlife enhancement and predation programs.
Becktold said the OHA mission is “Protecting Oregon’s wildlife, habitat and hunting heritage.” The organization supports a legislative lobbyist to protect and enhance hunter’s rights, attend meetings of the ODFW, Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission and other government agencies and private organizations.
With more than 10,400 members, the OHA has 25 chapters across the state. Membership includes all types of hunters, including rifle, bow, shotgun, handgun, muzzleloaders, trappers and all that enjoy the outdoors and wildlife. OHA contributes to the statewide TIP (Turn In Poachers) program, which includes a reward program funded by donations, restitutions and other means.
For more information, visit www.oregonhunters.org or call Dean Groshong, the local chapter president, at 541-377-1227.
