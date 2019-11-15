PENDLETON — Several special guests will share at the upcoming Columbia Basin Chapter of the Oregon Hunters Association meeting.
The no-host gathering is Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at The Saddle Restaurant and Lounge, 2220 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. The program, which starts at 6 p.m., includes Lizzy Berkeley of the U.S. Forest Service, who will give a presentation about the Ellis project. Terry Reynolds of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will discuss the Umatilla National Forest closed road project. Mark Kirsch and Greg Rimbaugh, also from ODFW, will answer questions and talk about forest projects.
A nonprofit organization, the association’s mission is to protect hunting rights, promote wildlife and habitat projects, and provide education on hunting ethics. For questions about the meeting or how to join the OHA, call chapter president Dean Groshong at 541-377-1227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.