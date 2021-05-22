FAIRFIELD, Idaho — Soldier Mountain, a ski resort located about 100 miles east of Boise, is opening a new mountain bike park for the season. It offers 7.7 miles of lift-served gravity mountain biking on four new trails.
Hours of operation include Fridays from 1:30-7 p.m.; Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as Memorial Day and Labor Day. It will be open through the end of October, depending on weather.
The trails are made for all skill levels and consist of easy, intermediate, advanced hand-cut and extreme machine-cut jump trails. Soldier Mountain also has added a skills park and plans to add a longer, hand-cut intermediate trail this summer.
Tickets are $29 for adults (ages 18-69) and $24 for youths (ages 9-17). The resort offers seniors (ages 70+), veterans and military personnel a $10 discount.
Ketchum-based Idaho Cycles will have its mobile bike studio on hand for guests who have bike repair or tune-up needs. Paul Alden, Soldier Mountain's general manager, said the venue will have limited mountain bike rentals due to current mountain bike and bike parts supply chain issues because of the global pandemic.
For more information, visit soldiermountain.com or call 208-607-3195.
