PORTLAND — Artistic students have an opportunity to learn about waterfowl and their habitat, and then create an image of an eligible North American waterfowl species for a contest.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is now accepting entries for the 2020 Oregon Federal Junior Duck Stamp art contest. The program builds a foundation for lifelong appreciation and conservation of wildlife through a blend of science and art.
A panel of five judges will evaluate Oregon entries in four grade groups: kindergarten through third grade, fourth-sixth, seventh-ninth and 10th through 12th grade. More than three dozen awards will be given for artwork. Oregon’s best of show will compete in the national Federal Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest. The national winner becomes the 2020-21 Junior Duck Stamp, with cash prizes given for the first three places.
Entries must be postmarked or received by March 15. For complete entry information and rules, visit www.fws.gov/JuniorDuck. For questions, contact Jodie Delavan at 503-231-6984 or jodie_delavan@fws.gov.
