BURBANK, Wash. — Interpretive kayaking trips on the Columbia River offer a chance to get out and enjoy nature while learning about local resources.
Coordinated through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, space is limited and registration is required for the popular outings. Registration for a Wednesday, Sept. 11 trip at the McNary National Wildlife Refuge opens Monday, Aug. 12 at 8 a.m. The trips are open to ages 12 and up and cost $15 per person. To register, leave a message at 509-546-8330.
All equipment is provided, including a shuttle service. The trip’s departure time is at 10 a.m. from the Casey Pond Boat Launch. The Class 0 flat water trip is moderately strenuous for novices. No experience is necessary.
Participants will need to bring water, sunscreen and sunglasses. People should expect to get wet, so dress for the activity.
For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/hanford_reach. For questions, contact 509-546-8333 or mcriver@fws.gov.
