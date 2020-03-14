PENDLETON — When 37-year-old Lucas Taroli drew the Lookout Mountain No. 1 bighorn sheep hunt, he decided he needed help.
He texted his brother, he called his dad and a bunch of friends. He wanted to involve as many as possible in this once-in-a-lifetime Oregon hunt.
After the initial scouting trip, the week before the Aug. 25 opener, the hunter decided to base camp in a nearby house he found listed on Airbnb.
The hardest part was seeing any distance at all. Forest fires in Washington state had blanketed Northeast Oregon with smoke.
“We did not see any real big rams,” Taroli said later. “The stress was giving me an ulcer.”
With the smoke, the visibility was down to 100 yards or less.
Rounding one corner, driving along a two-track, Taroli spotted several rams on the side of the mountain. Ewes were standing in the road. Out of that same group emerged a bigger ram.
“He became our target ram. I was set on him. He was just perfect. I’m sure there were bigger sheep, but I wanted a mature ram with that classic curl.”
And here he was.
Smoke from the forest fires lingered in the mountains and Taroli and his crew, now grown to five, returned the Thursday before opening day.
The splinter ram
On the morning of opening day, the smoke had blown out of the area for the time being. Casey Edgerly and Cody Martin headed to one glassing spot. James Rowe went to another vantage. Taroli and Dakota Christian went directly to the spot where a big ram had been seen, but the animal was not to be found. The party split up to get eyes on more sheep.
By the next morning, one group of rams had moved half a mile and were traveling single file when James Rowe spotted them. Chase Hitner, Dakota Christian, Casey Edgerly and Cody Martin stayed with the sheep while Rowe went to find Taroli. The group moved, staying below the skyline to get around in front and above the rams.
Off the open hillside now, the rams moved down into a basin filled with tall sage, stands of bitterbrush and trees.
Taroli and Christian belly-crawled out to an outcropping and watched the animals begin to bed down with eight of the 12 stretched out in a line. The biggest was the last in line, the furthest away.
An hour passed before one by one they stood up. And then the big one stood to its feet.
With the rifle on the bipod now, his eye in the scope, Taroli tried not to look at the horns. Instead he talked to himself. This is the right sheep, there is the spot behind the shoulder.
Dakota’s whisper cut the silence like a knife.
“Three-seventeen,” he hissed.
Three-hundred-seventeen yards. Taroli reached up and turned two clicks on the elevation turret.
“Wait till he stops.”
The big ram trotted a few steps, and then tensed. He dropped his hindquarters, set his rear hooves, ready to hit another ram unawares — and that was when Taroli squeezed.
The Nosler bullet took the ram at the instant it was ready to slam into its nearest rival.
In recoil the scope knocked Taroli’s hat down, and when he was able to see again, the ram was rolling down the hill.
Taroli knelt next to the big animal. This was the one they had watched the night before, but it had broken the tips of both horns in the intervening hours. Reviewing pictures, they saw the damage to the horn tips had occurred between the last time they saw the animal and Taroli’s shot. The right horn was split at the end, rubbed flat, broken, while the left one was not as broomed, but splintered, fractured.
Taroli looked at his friends. This hunt was as much for each of them as for himself.
There are sheep on Lookout Mountain and in dozens of other ranges in Eastern Oregon because far-sighted Oregon hunters made the effort to develop plans, initiate trap-and-transfer operations and make deals with other states. To date, the Oregon Hunters Association has invested more than $100,000 to fund trap-and-transfers and fight disease. There would be no sheep in Oregon if it were not for hunters. From wolves, to lions, to coyotes, to disease, to anti-hunters in the Oregon Legislature who do not understand the principles of conservation and science-based big game management, we must not assume there will always be sheep on the mountain.
Hunters who apply for the 500-series bighorn sheep hunts listed in the Oregon Big Game Regulations have an equal chance in the drawings. This year’s tag application deadline is May 15.
