SALEM — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is looking for volunteers to serve on the Access & Habitat Northeast Regional Council, according to a press release.
Applications are being accepted for the position of chairman and landowner representative until April 25. To apply, complete an application, which can be found on the ODFW website.
Volunteers in these positions meet quarterly to consider funding projects that open private land to hunting access or improve wildlife habitat for game animals.
Applicants for the regional positions should live or work in the northeast region of the state, which includes Union, Wallowa, Umatilla, Morrow, Gilliam, Wheeler, Grant and Baker counties.
The statewide board and regional councils are each made up of seven volunteers — three landowner representatives, three hunter representatives and the chair. Duties of the position include participation in up to four public meetings each year in various communities in their region to review A&H project proposals and conduct other council business.
The A&H Program is funded by a $4 surcharge on hunting licenses and the sale of deer and elk raffle entries and auction tags.
