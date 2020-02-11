PENDLETON — Greg Rimbaugh of the Oregon Dept. of Fish & Wildlife will be the guest speaker at the February meeting of the Oregon Hunters Association, Blue Mountain Chapter. The meeting will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. at The Saddle Restaurant, 2203 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton.
Rimbaugh will discuss elk collaring the ODFW plans for 2020, and proposed changes in hunting tags due to the decline of whitetail deer in the area. An update on the current Umatilla National Forest road closure signs being reposted also will be a topic of discussion.
Anyone interested is invited to attend, even if they are not a member of the group. For more information, visit the group's Facebook page, or call Dean Groshong at 541-377-1227.
