PENDLETON — Back by popular demand, the Pendleton chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is offering outdoor education for young adventurers Feb. 8 at the convention center.
Tim Cambell is organizing the event that drew between 350 and 600 kids, ages 6 to 17, in its first two years from not only Umatilla County, but greater Northeast Oregon, Southeast Washington and even the Willamette Valley.
“When we put the first year event together two years ago it was because our chapter had always wanted to do something youth oriented,” Campbell said.
That first year 600 kids showed up, most with their parents. Last year, weather shut down Interstate 84 for a time, but 350 kids and their parents, totaling almost 800 people, came to learn basic skills like how to shoot a BB gun or a bow and arrow, gun safety, what to do when lost in the woods or what to have in your backpack.
Gun safety is taught every year and is welcomed with overwhelming support from the parents.
“All the parents thanked us for teaching gun safety — it’s always relevant,” Campbell said. “A lot of households in rural America have guns and kids get a different understanding in one of our classes than they do watching TV or playing video games.”
Drawing on the expertise of the National Weather Service’s Pendleton bureau, Campbell said forecasters talk about weather patterns and what to do if caught in a storm.
This year’s event features a “hydration station” sponsored by St. Anthony Hospital, Umatilla National Forest staff members will talk about the different recreation opportunities available on the forest, and Oregon State Police’s wildlife K9 unit will be on hand.
“The only canine designated to the wildlife division is a yellow lab named Buck from Springfield,” Campbell said.
Kids can learn elk bugling or duck calling at the event or learn how to keep a campsite in better shape than found.
“This is a participation focused event,” Campbell said. “The kids actively participate and engage.”
While a lot of the activities are centered on exploring the forests, whether with a rifle, a fishing rod or simply a backpack, the event also focuses on conservation, one of Rocky Mountain Elk’s main initiatives, which is funded by local banquets.
“We are often asked where the money goes we raise at the banquets; some goes to grants for programs like this one,” Campbell said.
Campbell said as members of his group age and new members join, it is important they are educated about hunting and habitat preservation.
“Conservation organizations are focusing more and more on the younger generation,” Campbell said. “It’s about a way of life and we live in a great area with a lot of opportunities to be outside.”
