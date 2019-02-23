BROOKINGS — I first started writing about fishing in paper journals as a 13-year-old kid.
After about five years, those paper journals progressed to shortened, digital records in a spreadsheet.
Roughly five years after that, my blog, www.caughtovgard.com, and this column were born.
While my early writing was certainly narrative, it was far from entertaining. It was typically just a rote accounting of facts and events, focused more on the details of where, when, why and how I caught fish than on telling a story. Quite frankly, this early writing was blasé at best.
Fortunately, I’ve progressed to the point where only some of my stories are blasé and then only when referencing my love life.
Despite humble beginnings as a writer, there were some gems early on; I just had to dig to find them.
One such gem was the story of a fish I described four years before popular science.
It happened to be the last “new species” I’d record in my paper journals before going paperless, which made it even more valuable.
Paperless
I noted this was the last “new species” I’d recorded in my paper fishing journals, but as of the time that final journal entry was written in 2011, that wasn’t true.
It took more than five years and a lot of taxonomic discussion, but on August 27, 2015, the day after my 25th birthday, I received a surprise gift in the form of science validating a new species I’d first caught four years earlier.
The deacon rockfish, Sebastes diaconus, had officially been described.
I smirked quietly as I read the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife press release because I knew it. Then I yelled “I knew it!” over and over again, this time not so quietly.
For good measure, I went back to the journal entry and read it one more time.
Flashback
I knew something was up. This fish was different.
Though my first instinct was “blue rockfish,” it didn’t add up.
I’d learned to tell the difference between black and blue rockfish, but this one featured characteristics of both fish.
I began keeping score mentally in my head.
First, the color was wrong. The body was neither blue nor slightly mottled as in all of the blues I’d previously caught. Its coloration was dark brown-gray, just like a black rockfish.
Black 1, Blue 0.
Second, the head was wrong for a black. It was striped like a blue’s, only the stripes were very faint.
Black 1, Blue 1.
Third, the fins were blue — at least, the ends of the pelvic and pectoral fins were.
Blue 2, Black 1.
Fourth, with the mouth closed, a blue’s jaws should be even, and the bottom jaw of this fish was a victim of the underbite found in blacks.
Black 2, Blue 2.
It was tied, but the deckhand told me it was just a variant of blue rockfish. I wasn’t convinced and recorded it as a “Black/Blue Rockfish Hybrid” in my journals. I caught three more in the time it took for them to be identified as their own, unique species, recording each one as “Black/Blue Rockfish Hybrid” in my increasingly digital records.
That wasn’t the first time my identification had been corrected, resulting in a new species, but it remains the only time a species I’d already caught became a species new to science after the fact.
Records
In the Fall of 2017, I got another deacon, this one much larger though still not huge.
Captain Levi Schlect of Tidewinds Sportfishing helped me catch what would’ve been a world record had I submitted it. I saved the line sample, had multiple pictures and witnesses, but I just didn’t know if a deacon of that size was worth the hassle for a record.
My decision was made for me because I lost the line sample. I’d set it aside with some old fishing gear and threw it away.
Missing out on a world record might bother some people, but not me. I just sit and smugly appreciate my handwritten journals, another type of record that only I can hold.
