Oregon is as beautiful and varied as any state — perhaps more than any other state. From the salt marshes of the Tillamook Bay to the rugged mountains and canyonlands of the Wallowas; from waterfalls in Silverton to dense rainforest in Roseburg; from the high desert hot springs of the Oregon Outback to the rapidly growing urbanity of the Willamette Valley, we truly have something for everyone.
While us Eastern Oregonians miss out on the coast, smog and long commutes, we do get something the valley dwellers don’t: snow.
The powdery white stuff comes in buckets out east, and we have a love-hate relationship with it. Sure, it provides much needed snowpack to keep the rolling hills and sage flats green — OK, vaguely yellowish — during the heat of summer, but it can be dangerous in and of its own right.
It can cause unsafe road conditions, collapsing roofs and flooding when it finally melts off.
An inch of powder might bring glimpses of the apocalypse in Portland, but in places like Klamath Falls, Lakeview, Pendleton, Burns and Baker City, it takes a lot of snow to interrupt daily life.
For that reason, we don’t mind it. We may not love it, but we understand its value.
Still, most high desert residents don’t go around begging for the crystalline flakes, either. Only one group of people prays almost nightly for a frigid blanket: students.
Snow problem
What began as sitting in front of the radio or television at six o’clock in the morning has become checking the school district Facebook page or waiting for automated calls or text messages, but the average Oregon kid still holds his or her breath every morning he or she can see it in the air outside the front door. That same kid chants “Please” over and over again, maybe as a quiet prayer, maybe just for the heck of it. Regardless, the child sits there hoping for those two words that bring children as much joy as almost anything else not containing sugar: “snow day”.
As a teacher, everyone expects me to carry out the same ritual, hoping and praying Jack Frost leaves a present too large for plows to unwrap before morning light.
But in all honesty, I don’t.
I love my job. Yes, some of you other teachers out there may roll your eyes a little, but I do.
I don’t always love every single day of my job, but more days than not, I feel fulfilled.
What doesn’t make me feel fulfilled is a snow day. What am I going to do on a snow day?
My hobbies are limited to fishing and writing about fishing.
If I’m feeling especially unimpressive, I might add “reading,” “traveling,” and “food” to my list of hobbies, but that’s only when I’m trying to sound sophisticated on an online dating profile.
In reality, if I can’t fish, and I don’t currently have a Prison Break: Season One-caliber show to binge watch on Netflix while I eat my feelings, I’d rather be working.
Don’t say ice fishing is an option because in most of Oregon, it really isn’t. Rarely does it stay cold enough for long enough to hit the hard water, at least within an hour or so of any population center.
Roads
We do get snow days from time to time.
I don’t hate them, but fellow teachers worn thin by the ins and outs of teaching: don’t hate me for saying that.
The odd snow day isn’t all bad, especially given that I only had four days off in February, so the added boost in relaxation time was nice — until I got bored out of my mind.
The two places I considered fishing that weren’t frozen solid were both several hours away, but one has a steep boat ramp that I’ve learned my lesson about going down in heavy snow, and the other happens to be right where the plows decide to pile snow when freakish, overnight storms hit.
So here I sit, looking into the whitewash and wistfully longing for warmer days where I can get off work, put on boots or waders and head to the water.
As teachers, we have to sacrifice for our students’ success and happiness, and if that means sitting at home, bored out of my gourd, then I’ll make the sacrifice and take a day off work. For the kids.
