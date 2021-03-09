VALE — The Bureau of Land Management Vale District and local officials will soon be taking stricter measures to protect the visitor experience and natural resources at Snively Hot Springs day use area along the Owyhee River, according to a press release.
BLM law enforcement rangers, Malheur County sheriff’s deputies and Oregon State Police will increase patrols of the site beginning on Friday, March 19, and citing those violating the site rules or law governing public lands.
"We want to keep the hot springs open for the public to use and enjoy, but if people continue to ignore the rules and engage in criminal behavior, we will have to look at other options," Malheur Field Manager Pat Ryan said.
As a day use area, the hot springs is closed to use from sunset to sunrise, and camping is always prohibited in and around the site.
"These rules have been in effect for some time but have been lightly enforced," Vale BLM Law Enforcement Ranger Stephanie Cox said. "Going forward, we will be strictly enforcing the nighttime closure. Those found in violation will be issued citations for trespassing and/or federal violation notices."
Littering, illegal drug use, including marijuana, underage drinking, and driving under the influence are prohibited on public lands. Other behaviors, such as nudity, can be considered causing a hazard or nuisance.
"The BLM wants you to enjoy our public lands, but to do so responsibly — pick up your trash, stay on maintained roads and know the rules and possible restrictions before you visit an area," Malheur County Undersheriff Travis Johnson said.
